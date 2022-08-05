Investors finally get a glimpse of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) volume hitting the figure of 27.36 million.

August 04, 2022, Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) trading session started at the price of $2.74, that was 2.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.78 and dropped to $2.71 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. A 52-week range for ABEV has been $2.42 – $3.32.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 9.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.40%. With a float of $4.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.74 billion.

In an organization with 53000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.21, operating margin of +22.64, and the pretax margin is +19.04.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +17.39 while generating a return on equity of 16.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.90% during the next five years compared to 0.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. (ABEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 37.4 million. That was better than the volume of 28.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 40.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.80. Second resistance stands at $2.83. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.69. The third support level lies at $2.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

There are 15,737,155K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 43.47 billion. As of now, sales total 13,500 M while income totals 2,348 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,655 M while its last quarter net income were 603,440 K.