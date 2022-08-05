Investors finally get a glimpse of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) volume hitting the figure of 1.48 million.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $87.42, plunging -0.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $88.40 and dropped to $86.81 before settling in for the closing price of $87.55. Within the past 52 weeks, CHD’s price has moved between $80.34 and $105.28.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.40%. With a float of $242.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $242.60 million.

In an organization with 5100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +19.88.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 11, was worth 685,043. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $97.86, taking the stock ownership to the 41,636 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director sold 16,718 for $98.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,644,819. This insider now owns 23,015 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.77) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.94 while generating a return on equity of 26.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.01 million. That was better than the volume of 1.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.41. However, in the short run, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $87.98. Second resistance stands at $88.98. The third major resistance level sits at $89.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $85.80. The third support level lies at $84.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.67 billion based on 242,909K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,190 M and income totals 827,500 K. The company made 1,325 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 187,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.