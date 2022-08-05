Investors finally get a glimpse of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) volume hitting the figure of 1.88 million.

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) stock priced at $7.20, up 5.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.34 and dropped to $6.9812 before settling in for the closing price of $6.65. NTCO’s price has ranged from $4.66 to $21.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -78.60%. With a float of $435.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $687.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.80, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 30.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.23 in the near term. At $7.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. The third support level lies at $6.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.81 billion, the company has a total of 690,474K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,443 M while annual income is 194,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,580 M while its latest quarter income was -123,090 K.