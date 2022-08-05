Investors finally get a glimpse of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) volume hitting the figure of 1.41 million.

August 04, 2022, Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) trading session started at the price of $60.98, that was -0.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.56 and dropped to $60.12 before settling in for the closing price of $63.58. A 52-week range for TREX has been $49.31 – $140.98.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.10% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 19.40%. With a float of $112.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2074 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.47, operating margin of +26.81, and the pretax margin is +23.01.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Trex Company Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 640,276. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,795 shares at a rate of $133.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 3,488 for $127.89, making the entire transaction worth $446,080. This insider now owns 101,305 shares in total.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +17.44 while generating a return on equity of 31.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.9 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.33 in the near term. At $65.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $67.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.79. The third support level lies at $57.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

There are 113,199K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.71 billion. As of now, sales total 1,197 M while income totals 208,740 K. Its latest quarter income was 339,230 K while its last quarter net income were 71,210 K.