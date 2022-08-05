Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors finally get a glimpse of Udemy Inc. (UDMY) volume hitting the figure of 1.27 million.

Company News

On August 04, 2022, Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) opened at $12.45, higher 16.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.45 and dropped to $12.45 before settling in for the closing price of $12.35. Price fluctuations for UDMY have ranged from $9.47 to $32.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.80% at the time writing. With a float of $129.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1359 employees.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Udemy Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 66.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 21,421. In this transaction SVP, Product of this company sold 1,600 shares at a rate of $13.39, taking the stock ownership to the 180,268 shares.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Udemy Inc. (UDMY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Udemy Inc. (UDMY)

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Udemy Inc.’s (UDMY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.10 in the near term. At $15.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.78. The third support level lies at $11.10 if the price breaches the second support level.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) Key Stats

There are currently 139,655K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 515,660 K according to its annual income of -80,030 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 152,220 K and its income totaled -25,650 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $34.53, soaring 0.03% from the previous...
Read more

-10.88% percent quarterly performance for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
August 04, 2022, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) trading session started at the price of $6.84, that was -7.26% drop from the session...
Read more

Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 41.14% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
On August 04, 2022, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) opened at $31.75, higher 15.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW