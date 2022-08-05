Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Citigroup Inc.’s (C) performance last week, which was -1.86%.

Company News

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $51.56, plunging -0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.75 and dropped to $51.07 before settling in for the closing price of $51.61. Within the past 52 weeks, C’s price has moved between $43.44 and $74.64.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -2.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.40%. With a float of $1.93 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.97 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 228000 employees.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Citigroup Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 1,014,614. In this transaction Head of Human Resources of this company sold 14,800 shares at a rate of $68.56, taking the stock ownership to the 57,043 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Chief Compliance Officer sold 5,000 for $68.66, making the entire transaction worth $343,300. This insider now owns 65,829 shares in total.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.68) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +27.18 while generating a return on equity of 10.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.66% during the next five years compared to 16.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Trading Performance Indicators

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Citigroup Inc. (C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) saw its 5-day average volume 14.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 25.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Citigroup Inc.’s (C) raw stochastic average was set at 52.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.65 in the near term. At $52.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $52.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.68. The third support level lies at $50.29 if the price breaches the second support level.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 100.15 billion based on 1,980,895K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 79,865 M and income totals 21,952 M. The company made 23,304 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,547 M in sales during its previous quarter.

