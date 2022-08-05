Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) performance last week, which was -7.74%.

Company News

On August 04, 2022, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) opened at $1.62, lower -4.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Price fluctuations for CGEN have ranged from $1.54 to $7.48 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 53.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -8.90% at the time writing. With a float of $81.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.98, operating margin of -584.57, and the pretax margin is -570.05.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compugen Ltd. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 41.70%.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -570.05 while generating a return on equity of -30.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compugen Ltd. (CGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

The latest stats from [Compugen Ltd., CGEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was inferior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Compugen Ltd.’s (CGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 2.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8410, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2947. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6167. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4233. The third support level lies at $1.3567 if the price breaches the second support level.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 68,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 141.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,000 K according to its annual income of -34,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -9,710 K.

Shaun Noe

134699

