Investors must take note of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) performance last week, which was 7.24%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $27.12, up 5.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.60 and dropped to $24.85 before settling in for the closing price of $23.87. Over the past 52 weeks, DV has traded in a range of $17.22-$40.79.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 38.90%. With a float of $162.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.61 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 316 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.55, operating margin of +15.95, and the pretax margin is +7.76.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 332,401. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,570 shares at a rate of $22.81, taking the stock ownership to the 179,071 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director sold 11,403 for $22.18, making the entire transaction worth $252,905. This insider now owns 179,071 shares in total.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.81 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 85.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s (DV) raw stochastic average was set at 76.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 56.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.90 in the near term. At $28.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.12. The third support level lies at $21.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.17 billion has total of 163,503K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 332,740 K in contrast with the sum of 29,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 96,720 K and last quarter income was 4,580 K.