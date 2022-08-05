Investors must take note of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) performance last week, which was 34.81%.

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) stock priced at $0.35, up 19.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.399 and dropped to $0.308 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. EJH’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $8.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.90%. With a float of $11.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 523 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.17, operating margin of +12.16, and the pretax margin is +13.52.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Personal Services Industry. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 65.16%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.60 while generating a return on equity of 13.20.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

The latest stats from [E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, EJH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.48 million was superior to 2.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 20.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3214, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0186. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4233. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4567. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3323, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2747. The third support level lies at $0.2413 if the price breaches the second support level.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.78 million, the company has a total of 42,508K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 74,530 K while annual income is 6,410 K.