Investors must take note of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) performance last week, which was 5.18%.

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) stock priced at $7.48, up 1.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.7796 and dropped to $7.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.41. LICY’s price has ranged from $5.87 to $14.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.30%. With a float of $141.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.97 million.

In an organization with 155 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -221.70, operating margin of -431.97, and the pretax margin is -3072.04.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is 22.71%, while institutional ownership is 26.40%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3072.04 while generating a return on equity of -62.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 111.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s (LICY) raw stochastic average was set at 45.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.63. However, in the short run, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.72. Second resistance stands at $7.93. The third major resistance level sits at $8.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.21. The third support level lies at $7.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 169,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,370 K while annual income is -226,560 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,650 K while its latest quarter income was -20,630 K.