Investors must take note of Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s (METX) performance last week, which was -6.86%.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.85, plunging -15.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9674 and dropped to $0.8067 before settling in for the closing price of $1.13. Within the past 52 weeks, METX’s price has moved between $1.00 and $28.20.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 87.30%. With a float of $10.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.37 million.

In an organization with 1229 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of -50.13, and the pretax margin is -55.77.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -52.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Trading Performance Indicators

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.22 and is forecasted to reach -6.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.64 million. That was better than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s (METX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3645, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6780. However, in the short run, Meten Holding Group Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0094. Second resistance stands at $1.0687. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1701. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8487, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7473. The third support level lies at $0.6880 if the price breaches the second support level.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.24 million based on 11,404K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 114,400 K and income totals -60,310 K. The company made 204,765 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -78,068 K in sales during its previous quarter.