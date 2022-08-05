Investors must take note of Onion Global Limited’s (OG) performance last week, which was 124.17%.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $0.61, up 90.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $0.4516 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Over the past 52 weeks, OG has traded in a range of $0.32-$10.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -261.20%. With a float of $20.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $103.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 855 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.40, operating margin of -14.86, and the pretax margin is -14.11.

Onion Global Limited (OG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Onion Global Limited is 4.33%, while institutional ownership is 4.40%.

Onion Global Limited (OG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -13.93 while generating a return on equity of -50.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -261.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Onion Global Limited’s (OG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56

Technical Analysis of Onion Global Limited (OG)

The latest stats from [Onion Global Limited, OG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 68599.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Onion Global Limited’s (OG) raw stochastic average was set at 28.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 341.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 171.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8028, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3095. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2111. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6597. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0395. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3827, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0029.

Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 86.01 million has total of 105,118K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 401,230 K in contrast with the sum of -55,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 508,494 K and last quarter income was -33,114 K.