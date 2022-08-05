Last month’s performance of 14.62% for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is certainly impressive

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $297.00, up 4.64% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $319.40 and dropped to $292.11 before settling in for the closing price of $295.52. Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has traded in a range of $200.86-$389.71.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 52.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.20%. With a float of $52.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.13 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.03, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 2,007,410. In this transaction VP, Core Technologies of this company sold 6,252 shares at a rate of $321.08, taking the stock ownership to the 176,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s VP, Core Technologies sold 1,352 for $300.68, making the entire transaction worth $406,519. This insider now owns 182,309 shares in total.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.2 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.27) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.61 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.93 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.81% during the next five years compared to 39.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.34 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 24.41.

During the past 100 days, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s (SEDG) raw stochastic average was set at 60.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $288.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $289.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $321.71 in the near term. At $334.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $349.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $294.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $279.62. The third support level lies at $267.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.46 billion has total of 55,387K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,964 M in contrast with the sum of 169,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 655,080 K and last quarter income was 33,120 K.