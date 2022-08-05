Last month’s performance of 43.22% for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is certainly impressive

On August 04, 2022, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) opened at $27.95, lower -0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.14 and dropped to $27.86 before settling in for the closing price of $28.08. Price fluctuations for PING have ranged from $15.85 to $30.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -429.20% at the time writing. With a float of $70.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1247 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -26.42, and the pretax margin is -27.83.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ping Identity Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 13, was worth 783,107. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 26,564 shares at a rate of $29.48, taking the stock ownership to the 472,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 59,000 for $30.07, making the entire transaction worth $1,773,864. This insider now owns 473,387 shares in total.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -21.50 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -429.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 242.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) saw its 5-day average volume 8.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s (PING) raw stochastic average was set at 83.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 198.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.14 in the near term. At $28.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.72. The third support level lies at $27.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) Key Stats

There are currently 85,286K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.50 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 299,450 K according to its annual income of -64,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 84,690 K and its income totaled -20,260 K.