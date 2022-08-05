Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 5,073 M

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $40.37, soaring 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.64 and dropped to $40.12 before settling in for the closing price of $40.40. Within the past 52 weeks, LEG’s price has moved between $33.19 and $49.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.10%. With a float of $131.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 20300 workers is very important to gauge.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 95,870. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $38.35, taking the stock ownership to the 53,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 8,924 for $38.89, making the entire transaction worth $347,081. This insider now owns 9,935 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.56) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

The latest stats from [Leggett & Platt Incorporated, LEG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.89 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.95. The third major resistance level sits at $41.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.71.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.28 billion based on 133,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,073 M and income totals 402,400 K. The company made 1,322 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 90,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.