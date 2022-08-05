Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Affimed N.V. (AFMD) to new highs

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock priced at $3.00, up 10.10% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.27 and dropped to $2.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.97. AFMD’s price has ranged from $2.23 to $7.35 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 44.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.90%. With a float of $101.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 187 employees.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Affimed N.V. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.14 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -142.50 while generating a return on equity of -56.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Affimed N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affimed N.V. (AFMD)

Looking closely at Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Affimed N.V.’s (AFMD) raw stochastic average was set at 36.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.39. However, in the short run, Affimed N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.37. Second resistance stands at $3.47. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.87. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.77.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 515.91 million, the company has a total of 123,420K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 47,760 K while annual income is -68,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,980 K while its latest quarter income was -18,700 K.