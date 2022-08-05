Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) to new highs

August 04, 2022, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $0.132, that was 16.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.149 and dropped to $0.13 before settling in for the closing price of $0.12. A 52-week range for DBGI has been $0.10 – $6.64.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -311.60%. With a float of $8.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.23 million.

The firm has a total of 58 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Brands Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Digital Brands Group Inc., DBGI], we can find that recorded value of 7.92 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1767, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4106. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1493. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1587. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1683. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1303, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1207. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1113.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are 13,876K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.12 million. As of now, sales total 7,580 K while income totals -32,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,430 K while its last quarter net income were -7,830 K.