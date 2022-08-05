Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) to new highs

On August 04, 2022, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) opened at $13.53, higher 0.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.94 and dropped to $13.50 before settling in for the closing price of $13.65. Price fluctuations for EXTR have ranged from $8.49 to $16.60 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 14.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.40% at the time writing. With a float of $127.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $129.91 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2441 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.34, operating margin of +6.56, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 127,936. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $12.79, taking the stock ownership to the 84,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 46,682 for $12.83, making the entire transaction worth $598,921. This insider now owns 44,979 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.14) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 15.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Looking closely at Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.63. However, in the short run, Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.93. Second resistance stands at $14.15. The third major resistance level sits at $14.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.05.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

There are currently 130,836K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.55 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,112 M according to its annual income of 44,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 278,200 K and its income totaled 5,410 K.