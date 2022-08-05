Search
Sana Meer
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) to new highs

Analyst Insights

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.60, soaring 48.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.88 and dropped to $2.80 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. Within the past 52 weeks, NNVC’s price has moved between $1.04 and $7.86.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.20%. With a float of $10.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 17 employees.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NanoViricides Inc. is 5.17%, while institutional ownership is 10.10%.

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.22) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -34.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) Trading Performance Indicators

NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 41.20 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)

Looking closely at NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.63 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, NanoViricides Inc.’s (NNVC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 190.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.73. However, in the short run, NanoViricides Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.09. Second resistance stands at $4.52. The third major resistance level sits at $5.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.93.

NanoViricides Inc. (AMEX: NNVC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.70 million based on 11,554K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -8,820 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,793 K in sales during its previous quarter.

