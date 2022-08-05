Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) to new highs

August 04, 2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) trading session started at the price of $15.48, that was -10.75% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.56 and dropped to $13.795 before settling in for the closing price of $15.53. A 52-week range for PTEN has been $6.44 – $20.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 21.20%. With a float of $211.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.27 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -42.30, operating margin of -49.10, and the pretax margin is -53.04.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 135,911. In this transaction President-Drilling Subsidiary of this company sold 8,333 shares at a rate of $16.31, taking the stock ownership to the 356,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 11, when Company’s President & CEO sold 100,000 for $13.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,376,000. This insider now owns 1,801,374 shares in total.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -48.42 while generating a return on equity of -36.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.81 million, its volume of 2.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.02 in the near term. At $16.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.48.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Key Stats

There are 216,303K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.77 billion. As of now, sales total 1,357 M while income totals -654,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 622,240 K while its last quarter net income were 21,890 K.