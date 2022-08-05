Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Lilium N.V. (LILM) is expecting -9.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.93, soaring 9.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.25 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Within the past 52 weeks, LILM’s price has moved between $2.16 and $11.66.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.20%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Lilium N.V. (LILM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18836.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 885.31 million based on 285,283K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -486,290 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) 20 Days SMA touches 27.77%: The odds favor the bear

Shaun Noe -
Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.30, soaring 8.07% from the previous trading...
Read more

Can Pinduoduo Inc.’s (PDD) hike of 0.69% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Sana Meer -
August 04, 2022, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) trading session started at the price of $52.90, that was 3.24% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) kicked off at the price of $71.20: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
On August 04, 2022, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) opened at $72.54, lower -1.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW