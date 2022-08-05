Lilium N.V. (LILM) is expecting -9.22% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.93, soaring 9.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.25 and dropped to $2.93 before settling in for the closing price of $2.89. Within the past 52 weeks, LILM’s price has moved between $2.16 and $11.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -118.10%. With a float of $70.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.66 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 964 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 65.21%, while institutional ownership is 13.20%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Lilium N.V. (LILM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18836.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.86. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.29. Second resistance stands at $3.43. The third major resistance level sits at $3.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 885.31 million based on 285,283K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60 K and income totals -486,290 K.