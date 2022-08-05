Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) volume exceeds 17.82 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) stock priced at $10.87, down -2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.91 and dropped to $10.46 before settling in for the closing price of $11.15. LUMN’s price has ranged from $9.31 to $14.49 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 266.90%. With a float of $941.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35000 employees.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 1,821,203. In this transaction EVP & GC of this company sold 128,616 shares at a rate of $14.16, taking the stock ownership to the 642,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $59,880. This insider now owns 300,015 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lumen Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Looking closely at Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN), its last 5-days average volume was 12.15 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 33.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.66. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.01. Second resistance stands at $11.19. The third major resistance level sits at $11.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.11.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.28 billion, the company has a total of 1,033,055K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 19,687 M while annual income is 2,033 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,676 M while its latest quarter income was 599,000 K.