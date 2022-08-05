Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 788,600 K

On August 04, 2022, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) opened at $50.59, lower -4.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.86 and dropped to $49.63 before settling in for the closing price of $52.08. Price fluctuations for MMP have ranged from $43.58 to $53.75 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.40% at the time writing. With a float of $210.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.60 million.

In an organization with 1715 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.42, operating margin of +37.25, and the pretax margin is +32.49.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 571,781. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 11,669 shares at a rate of $49.00, taking the stock ownership to the 81,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 5,077 for $49.30, making the entire transaction worth $250,297. This insider now owns 32,240 shares in total.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.04) by $0.63. This company achieved a net margin of +32.41 while generating a return on equity of 44.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 3.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.14 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.17 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s (MMP) raw stochastic average was set at 56.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.68. However, in the short run, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.62. Second resistance stands at $51.35. The third major resistance level sits at $51.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $48.16.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP) Key Stats

There are currently 207,684K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,733 M according to its annual income of 982,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 788,600 K and its income totaled 353,900 K.