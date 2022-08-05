Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) last year’s performance of -16.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $2.37, down -0.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.375 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.39. Over the past 52 weeks, MFG has traded in a range of $2.15-$3.04.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 287.30%. With a float of $11.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.68 billion.

The firm has a total of 54492 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.89. This company achieved a net margin of +17.76 while generating a return on equity of 5.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 287.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.80% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mizuho Financial Group Inc., MFG], we can find that recorded value of 1.6 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s (MFG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.40. The third major resistance level sits at $2.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.31.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.50 billion has total of 12,692,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,812 M in contrast with the sum of -932,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,534 M and last quarter income was 1,230 M.