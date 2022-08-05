Search
Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) is 0.61% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) stock priced at $3.56, up 11.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.05 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.57. NEGG’s price has ranged from $3.15 to $24.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 183.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 108.80%. With a float of $13.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $365.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2205 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.25, operating margin of +1.48, and the pretax margin is +1.59.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Newegg Commerce Inc. is 52.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +1.53 while generating a return on equity of 36.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 108.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Newegg Commerce Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08

Technical Analysis of Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG)

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.62 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Newegg Commerce Inc.’s (NEGG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 124.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.18 in the near term. At $4.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. The third support level lies at $3.14 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.44 billion, the company has a total of 369,719K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,376 M while annual income is 36,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 628,455 K while its latest quarter income was 6,217 K.

