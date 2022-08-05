Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) performance over the last week is recorded 3.48%

Analyst Insights

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $8.69, up 4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.97 and dropped to $8.65 before settling in for the closing price of $8.53. Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has traded in a range of $5.65-$11.00.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.90%. With a float of $338.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $683.51 million.

The firm has a total of 12435 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.45, operating margin of +20.90, and the pretax margin is +16.15.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 41.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.80%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +11.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.71% during the next five years compared to -4.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79

Technical Analysis of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo, SBS], we can find that recorded value of 1.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s (SBS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.17. The third major resistance level sits at $9.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.41.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.84 billion has total of 683,510K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,612 M in contrast with the sum of 427,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 932,190 K and last quarter income was 186,720 K.

