No matter how cynical the overall market is, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) performance over the last week is recorded -3.59%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $28.82, up 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.44 and dropped to $28.53 before settling in for the closing price of $28.69. Over the past 52 weeks, FCX has traded in a range of $24.80-$51.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 611.10%. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.07, operating margin of +34.95, and the pretax margin is +34.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 86,355. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $28.79, taking the stock ownership to the 13,800 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 8,200 for $39.24, making the entire transaction worth $321,796. This insider now owns 134,400 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.61) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +19.23 while generating a return on equity of 35.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Looking closely at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX), its last 5-days average volume was 18.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 19.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 14.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.59. However, in the short run, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.29. Second resistance stands at $29.82. The third major resistance level sits at $30.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $27.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 38.70 billion has total of 1,449,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,845 M in contrast with the sum of 4,306 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,416 M and last quarter income was 840,000 K.