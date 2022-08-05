No matter how cynical the overall market is, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.91%

August 04, 2022, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) trading session started at the price of $28.11, that was -2.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.275 and dropped to $27.62 before settling in for the closing price of $28.25. A 52-week range for GNTX has been $26.16 – $37.90.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.80%. With a float of $236.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.52 million.

The firm has a total of 4998 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.80, operating margin of +23.69, and the pretax margin is +24.05.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gentex Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Gentex Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 85,838. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,845 shares at a rate of $30.17, taking the stock ownership to the 27,861 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Vice President of Sales sold 5,700 for $29.24, making the entire transaction worth $166,667. This insider now owns 21,577 shares in total.

Gentex Corporation (GNTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +20.52 while generating a return on equity of 18.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.80% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gentex Corporation (GNTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gentex Corporation (GNTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Gentex Corporation, GNTX], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.51. The third major resistance level sits at $28.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.20. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.78.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Key Stats

There are 234,459K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.46 billion. As of now, sales total 1,731 M while income totals 360,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 463,420 K while its last quarter net income were 72,400 K.