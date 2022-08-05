No matter how cynical the overall market is Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) performance over the last week is recorded 21.65%

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock priced at $1.08, up 10.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. AIHS’s price has ranged from $0.84 to $9.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 131.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $5.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.52, operating margin of -90.93, and the pretax margin is -114.01.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Senmiao Technology Limited is 18.53%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -192.93 while generating a return on equity of -128.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Senmiao Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 95453.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8868. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3200 in the near term. At $1.4600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8000.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.68 million, the company has a total of 6,314K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,910 K while annual income is -540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -3,340 K while its latest quarter income was 5,140 K.