Search
admin
admin

No matter how cynical the overall market is Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) performance over the last week is recorded 21.65%

Top Picks

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) stock priced at $1.08, up 10.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.34 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $1.07. AIHS’s price has ranged from $0.84 to $9.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 131.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.30%. With a float of $5.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.73 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 151 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -32.52, operating margin of -90.93, and the pretax margin is -114.01.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Senmiao Technology Limited is 18.53%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -192.93 while generating a return on equity of -128.35.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Senmiao Technology Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.66

Technical Analysis of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.33 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 95453.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Senmiao Technology Limited’s (AIHS) raw stochastic average was set at 14.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0267, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8868. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3200 in the near term. At $1.4600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8000.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.68 million, the company has a total of 6,314K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,910 K while annual income is -540 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -3,340 K while its latest quarter income was 5,140 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

-18.94% percent quarterly performance for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $30.74, plunging -3.32% from the previous...
Read more

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is 4.66% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
August 04, 2022, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) trading session started at the price of $45.84, that was 0.20% jump from the session...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) performance over the last week is recorded -6.37%

Sana Meer -
On August 04, 2022, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) opened at $29.78, lower -4.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW