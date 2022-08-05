Search
admin
admin

Now that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2611, soaring 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3179 and dropped to $0.2611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Within the past 52 weeks, ANPC’s price has moved between $0.20 and $4.35.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.30%. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 21.24%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8456. However, in the short run, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3076. Second resistance stands at $0.3411. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2508, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2275. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1940.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.90 million based on 19,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,820 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

5 Best NFTs Stocks to Buy In 2022

0
It is no secret that investors are looking to...
Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

$1.11M in average volume shows that Entergy Corporation (ETR) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $117.49, soaring 1.32% from the previous trading day....
Read more

Recent developments with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.93 cents.

Shaun Noe -
August 04, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) trading session started at the price of $18.91, that was -7.40% drop from the...
Read more

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) posted a 45.68% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
On August 04, 2022, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) opened at $0.66, higher 16.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW