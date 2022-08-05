Now that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s volume has hit 1.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.2611, soaring 1.82% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3179 and dropped to $0.2611 before settling in for the closing price of $0.27. Within the past 52 weeks, ANPC’s price has moved between $0.20 and $4.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.30%. With a float of $10.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

In an organization with 89 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 21.24%, while institutional ownership is 3.40%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.92 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 13.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 26.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2898, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8456. However, in the short run, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3076. Second resistance stands at $0.3411. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2508, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2275. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1940.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.90 million based on 19,378K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,820 K and income totals -18,630 K. The company made 310 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,310 K in sales during its previous quarter.