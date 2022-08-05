Search
Now that MEI Pharma Inc.'s volume has hit 1.21 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $0.4965, up 4.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.517 and dropped to $0.4902 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Over the past 52 weeks, MEIP has traded in a range of $0.41-$3.55.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.10%. With a float of $132.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.06 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 76 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.49, operating margin of -272.90, and the pretax margin is -198.03.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -198.06 while generating a return on equity of -84.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to 9.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

The latest stats from [MEI Pharma Inc., MEIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was inferior to 4.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 7.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5433, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5616. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5247. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5343. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5515. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4979, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4807. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4711.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 70.68 million has total of 132,986K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,540 K in contrast with the sum of -50,580 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 9,690 K and last quarter income was -8,730 K.

$30.26M in average volume shows that Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 04, 2022, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) opened at $281.80, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

134699

