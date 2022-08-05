Now that Micron Technology Inc.’s volume has hit 11.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $64.12, up 0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.99 and dropped to $63.65 before settling in for the closing price of $64.25. Over the past 52 weeks, MU has traded in a range of $51.40-$98.45.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 17.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 116.20%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.52, operating margin of +24.69, and the pretax margin is +22.44.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 425,600. In this transaction SVP, Chief People Officer of this company sold 5,600 shares at a rate of $76.00, taking the stock ownership to the 89,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 266 for $96.17, making the entire transaction worth $25,581. This insider now owns 10,688 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 5/30/2022, the organization reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.43) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +21.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.52% during the next five years compared to 84.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.77, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 12.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 20.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 38.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.60. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.34. Second resistance stands at $65.84. The third major resistance level sits at $66.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.66.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.57 billion has total of 1,103,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,705 M in contrast with the sum of 5,861 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,642 M and last quarter income was 2,626 M.