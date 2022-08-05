PANW (Palo Alto Networks Inc.) dropped -5.17 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 04, 2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) trading session started at the price of $511.02, that was -5.17% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $514.00 and dropped to $484.07 before settling in for the closing price of $529.07. A 52-week range for PANW has been $358.37 – $640.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 25.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -87.80%. With a float of $97.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +70.05, operating margin of -7.15, and the pretax margin is -10.93.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 6,006,925. In this transaction EVP, Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $500.58, taking the stock ownership to the 671,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 12, when Company’s EVP, Chief Product Officer sold 4,162 for $520.47, making the entire transaction worth $2,166,196. This insider now owns 243,582 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.68) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11.72 while generating a return on equity of -57.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -87.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.37% during the next five years compared to -18.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Looking closely at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW), its last 5-days average volume was 1.46 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.49.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 36.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $502.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $528.41. However, in the short run, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $515.78. Second resistance stands at $529.85. The third major resistance level sits at $545.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $485.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $469.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $455.92.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are 99,635K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 47.88 billion. As of now, sales total 4,256 M while income totals -498,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,387 M while its last quarter net income were -73,200 K.