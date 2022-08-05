Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 482,230 K

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $22.40, plunging -13.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.40 and dropped to $19.26 before settling in for the closing price of $22.39. Within the past 52 weeks, MD’s price has moved between $17.17 and $35.67.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -9.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.70%. With a float of $85.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.41 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2725 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.17, operating margin of +11.39, and the pretax margin is +7.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 99.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 1,066,044. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,107 shares at a rate of $26.58, taking the stock ownership to the 739,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Director sold 59,893 for $26.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,583,571. This insider now owns 779,557 shares in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.27) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +5.65 while generating a return on equity of 13.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.72% during the next five years compared to -18.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $21.42 in the near term. At $23.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.14.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.69 billion based on 87,261K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,911 M and income totals 130,960 K. The company made 482,230 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -21,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.