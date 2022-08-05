Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 27.48% last month.

August 04, 2022, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) trading session started at the price of $13.845, that was 2.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.20 and dropped to $13.62 before settling in for the closing price of $13.76. A 52-week range for PBR has been $8.79 – $16.13.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.40%. With a float of $4.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.52 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 45532 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.96, operating margin of +37.80, and the pretax margin is +31.62.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks. The insider ownership of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is 39.80%, while institutional ownership is 23.50%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.11) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +23.56 while generating a return on equity of 30.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) saw its 5-day average volume 31.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 32.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) raw stochastic average was set at 61.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.36 in the near term. At $14.57, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.41. The third support level lies at $13.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Key Stats

There are 6,522,101K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.39 billion. As of now, sales total 83,966 M while income totals 19,875 M. Its latest quarter income was 34,703 M while its last quarter net income were 11,010 M.