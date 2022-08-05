PLUG (Plug Power Inc.) climbed 2.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On August 04, 2022, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) opened at $23.49, higher 2.33% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.25 and dropped to $22.97 before settling in for the closing price of $23.56. Price fluctuations for PLUG have ranged from $12.70 to $46.50 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 42.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.00% at the time writing. With a float of $518.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $577.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2449 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -30.72, operating margin of -79.41, and the pretax margin is -94.79.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 55.10%.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -91.56 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Looking closely at Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), its last 5-days average volume was 23.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 21.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc.’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 58.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.18. However, in the short run, Plug Power Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.58. Second resistance stands at $25.06. The third major resistance level sits at $25.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.02.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

There are currently 578,102K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 502,340 K according to its annual income of -459,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 140,800 K and its income totaled -156,490 K.