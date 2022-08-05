Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) volume exceeds 1.78 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) stock priced at $135.33, down -2.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $136.11 and dropped to $131.8001 before settling in for the closing price of $137.06. PWR’s price has ranged from $88.31 to $146.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 11.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.00%. With a float of $141.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 43700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.77, operating margin of +5.23, and the pretax margin is +4.80.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,778,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,948 shares at a rate of $119.01, taking the stock ownership to the 204,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 135,000 for $126.48, making the entire transaction worth $17,074,304. This insider now owns 689,030 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.63% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanta Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 198.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.30, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.89.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 66.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $127.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $135.75 in the near term. At $138.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $140.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.46. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $127.13.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.51 billion, the company has a total of 143,709K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,980 M while annual income is 485,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,966 M while its latest quarter income was 84,640 K.