Quhuo Limited (QH) last year’s performance of -84.32% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3282, soaring 37.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.73 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Within the past 52 weeks, QH’s price has moved between $0.30 and $3.18.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 131.20%. With a float of $34.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.19 million.

The firm has a total of 708 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.46, operating margin of -0.92, and the pretax margin is +0.77.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quhuo Limited is 24.76%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Quhuo Limited (QH) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 131.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Trading Performance Indicators

Quhuo Limited (QH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.23

Technical Analysis of Quhuo Limited (QH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Quhuo Limited, QH], we can find that recorded value of 0.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 92249.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Quhuo Limited’s (QH) raw stochastic average was set at 28.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8346. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0900.

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 22.63 million based on 52,395K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 395,530 K and income totals 530 K. The company made 2,004 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -87,612 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Trading Directions

