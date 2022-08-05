Recent developments with Autoliv Inc. (ALV) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.69 cents.

On August 04, 2022, Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) opened at $84.03, lower -4.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.04 and dropped to $80.97 before settling in for the closing price of $85.06. Price fluctuations for ALV have ranged from $66.25 to $110.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.70% at the time writing. With a float of $86.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.20 million.

In an organization with 64700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +8.24, and the pretax margin is +7.46.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Autoliv Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 27, was worth 84,000. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $84.00, taking the stock ownership to the 12,739 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s insider sold 1,060 for $75.38, making the entire transaction worth $79,903. This insider now owns 2,100 shares in total.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.36) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +5.29 while generating a return on equity of 17.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.39% during the next five years compared to -4.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Autoliv Inc. (ALV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.84, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.74 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.56.

During the past 100 days, Autoliv Inc.’s (ALV) raw stochastic average was set at 73.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.11. However, in the short run, Autoliv Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $83.11. Second resistance stands at $85.11. The third major resistance level sits at $86.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.97. The third support level lies at $76.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) Key Stats

There are currently 87,090K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.97 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,230 M according to its annual income of 435,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,081 M and its income totaled 79,000 K.