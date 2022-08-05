Recent developments with Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.41 cents.

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) stock priced at $53.00, up 0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.25 and dropped to $50.10 before settling in for the closing price of $53.35. GKOS’s price has ranged from $33.33 to $64.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 20.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.50%. With a float of $45.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.05 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 727 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.52, operating margin of -17.98, and the pretax margin is -16.76.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of Glaukos Corporation is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.10%.

Glaukos Corporation (GKOS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -16.87 while generating a return on equity of -7.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to -60.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Glaukos Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Glaukos Corporation (GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Glaukos Corporation’s (GKOS) raw stochastic average was set at 64.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $55.13 in the near term. At $56.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $59.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.47. The third support level lies at $46.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.47 billion, the company has a total of 47,334K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 294,010 K while annual income is -49,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 67,680 K while its latest quarter income was 5,380 K.