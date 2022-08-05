Recent developments with Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.38 cents.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) on August 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $41.95, plunging -0.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.74 and dropped to $40.325 before settling in for the closing price of $42.21. Within the past 52 weeks, TENB’s price has moved between $36.67 and $63.61.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 34.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.70%. With a float of $108.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1617 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.34, operating margin of -6.44, and the pretax margin is -9.36.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tenable Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 476,400. In this transaction President, CEO and Chairman of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $47.64, taking the stock ownership to the 109,847 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 19,166 for $45.77, making the entire transaction worth $877,279. This insider now owns 25,879 shares in total.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -8.63 while generating a return on equity of -25.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.30% during the next five years compared to -0.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Trading Performance Indicators

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB)

The latest stats from [Tenable Holdings Inc., TENB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was inferior to 1.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, Tenable Holdings Inc.’s (TENB) raw stochastic average was set at 19.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $43.04. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $44.10. The third major resistance level sits at $45.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.27. The third support level lies at $38.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.59 billion based on 110,582K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 541,130 K and income totals -46,680 K. The company made 164,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.