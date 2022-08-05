Search
Shaun Noe
Recent developments with Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.37 cents.

Company News

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) stock priced at $66.21, up 3.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.65 and dropped to $65.72 before settling in for the closing price of $65.85. WIX’s price has ranged from $53.12 to $299.26 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 34.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.90%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.48 million.

In an organization with 4789 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.44, operating margin of -25.64, and the pretax margin is -4.17.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Wix.com Ltd. is 3.39%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.72 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -9.23 while generating a return on equity of -52.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.80% during the next five years compared to -13.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wix.com Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.74 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.19 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.63.

During the past 100 days, Wix.com Ltd.’s (WIX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $63.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $108.62. However, in the short run, Wix.com Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $70.04. Second resistance stands at $71.81. The third major resistance level sits at $73.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.95. The third support level lies at $62.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.90 billion, the company has a total of 57,254K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,270 M while annual income is -117,210 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 341,600 K while its latest quarter income was -227,290 K.

