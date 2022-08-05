RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) volume exceeds 1.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) stock priced at $12.50, up 0.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.63 and dropped to $12.285 before settling in for the closing price of $12.38. RLJ’s price has ranged from $10.19 to $16.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -7.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.90%. With a float of $163.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 76 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.32, operating margin of -6.37, and the pretax margin is -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 576,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $14.40, taking the stock ownership to the 62,674 shares.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RLJ Lodging Trust’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 103.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.65 in the near term. At $12.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.96.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.04 billion, the company has a total of 166,844K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 785,660 K while annual income is -305,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 242,900 K while its latest quarter income was -15,250 K.