SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.04% last month.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $49.47, up 4.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.16 and dropped to $49.125 before settling in for the closing price of $49.03. Over the past 52 weeks, SEAS has traded in a range of $40.01-$76.57.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 180.70%. With a float of $44.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.62 million.

In an organization with 2800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.56, operating margin of +30.77, and the pretax margin is +17.05.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 15, was worth 164,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $41.07, taking the stock ownership to the 174,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 4,000 for $45.06, making the entire transaction worth $180,240. This insider now owns 178,129 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +17.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.53% during the next five years compared to 88.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.67, a number that is poised to hit 1.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.26 million. That was better than the volume of 1.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 30.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.40. However, in the short run, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $52.44. Second resistance stands at $53.82. The third major resistance level sits at $55.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.75. The third support level lies at $46.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.52 billion has total of 72,654K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,504 M in contrast with the sum of 256,510 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 270,690 K and last quarter income was -8,990 K.