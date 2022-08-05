Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is 42.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On August 04, 2022, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) opened at $100.16, higher 7.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $104.88 and dropped to $97.83 before settling in for the closing price of $95.80. Price fluctuations for SI have ranged from $50.65 to $239.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 25.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.50% at the time writing. With a float of $30.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 279 employees.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 750 for $135.00, making the entire transaction worth $101,250. This insider now owns 10,097 shares in total.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +44.71 while generating a return on equity of 8.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.76.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 46.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $121.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $105.76 in the near term. At $108.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $112.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.75. The third support level lies at $91.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

There are currently 31,624K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 175,650 K according to its annual income of 78,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 80,800 K and its income totaled 38,610 K.