Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is expecting -38.62% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $0.75, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.84 and dropped to $0.72 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. Over the past 52 weeks, SYTA has traded in a range of $0.70-$9.68.
Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -9.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 46.80%. With a float of $11.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.98 million.
The firm has a total of 27 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.40, operating margin of -195.90, and the pretax margin is -313.11.
Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Insider Activity
Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Siyata Mobile Inc. is 4.68%, while institutional ownership is 13.90%.
Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Earnings and Forecasts
In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.39) by -$0.65. This company achieved a net margin of -313.11 while generating a return on equity of -198.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.80% per share during the next fiscal year.
Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Trading Performance Indicators
Take a look at Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.97.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA)
Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Siyata Mobile Inc., SYTA], we can find that recorded value of 0.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.
During the past 100 days, Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) raw stochastic average was set at 6.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0635, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8328. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8274. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8937. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9474. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7074, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6537. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5874.
Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) Key Stats
The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.76 million has total of 15,121K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,550 K in contrast with the sum of -23,630 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 830 K and last quarter income was -4,890 K.