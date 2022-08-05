SLNO (Soleno Therapeutics Inc.) climbed 4.37 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) kicked off on August 04, 2022, at the price of $0.1687, up 4.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1678 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has traded in a range of $0.13-$1.02.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.50%. With a float of $47.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 284. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $0.35, taking the stock ownership to the 3,911,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 39,033 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $14,559. This insider now owns 370,227 shares in total.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.07) by $0. This company achieved a return on equity of -97.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 35.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.19 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s (SLNO) raw stochastic average was set at 21.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1771, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3592. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.1803 in the near term. At $0.1862, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1925. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1681, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1618. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1559.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 21.20 million has total of 120,089K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -30,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -5,724 K.