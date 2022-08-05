Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) volume exceeds 78.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

August 04, 2022, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) trading session started at the price of $2.66, that was 26.20% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.14 and dropped to $2.31 before settling in for the closing price of $1.87. A 52-week range for SOPA has been $1.49 – $77.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -706.60%. With a float of $14.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.89 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -654.23, operating margin of -6542.26, and the pretax margin is -6704.10.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Society Pass Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Society Pass Incorporated is 40.74%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -6687.08 while generating a return on equity of -186.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -706.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 59.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 16.01 million. That was better than the volume of 3.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Society Pass Incorporated’s (SOPA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Society Pass Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.9000. Second resistance stands at $3.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $3.7300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.0700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2400.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Key Stats

There are 23,788K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 59.33 million. As of now, sales total 520 K while income totals -34,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 450 K while its last quarter net income were -6,550 K.