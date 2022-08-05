Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) 20 Days SMA touches 11.88%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 04, 2022, with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock priced at $0.9087, up 6.33% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9396 and dropped to $0.8703 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. SPPI’s price has ranged from $0.60 to $3.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.70%. With a float of $161.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 163 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 5,594. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 6,667 shares at a rate of $0.84, taking the stock ownership to the 644,790 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 22, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,096 for $0.81, making the entire transaction worth $4,913. This insider now owns 651,457 shares in total.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -174.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.87, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.22 million, its volume of 1.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SPPI) raw stochastic average was set at 30.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8183, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1107. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9601 in the near term. At $0.9845, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0294. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8908, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8459. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8215.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 174.71 million, the company has a total of 180,087K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -158,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -15,442 K.