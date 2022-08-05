Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 6.32 million

On August 04, 2022, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) opened at $3.58, higher 15.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.91 and dropped to $3.53 before settling in for the closing price of $3.20. Price fluctuations for STAF have ranged from $2.82 to $27.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.60% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 118.80% at the time writing. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.25 million.

The firm has a total of 200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.73, operating margin of -2.12, and the pretax margin is +3.94.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Staffing & Employment Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 5,352. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 2,167 shares at a rate of $2.47, taking the stock ownership to the 118,086 shares.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $1. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 223.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 118.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 75.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., STAF], we can find that recorded value of 1.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 90716.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s (STAF) raw stochastic average was set at 13.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 100.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.42. The third major resistance level sits at $5.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.66. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.79.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) Key Stats

There are currently 2,420K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 197,770 K according to its annual income of 8,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,890 K and its income totaled -2,320 K.